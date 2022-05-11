Letter: Support for MacDonald

I met Heather in 2019 when she was collecting signatures for petitions for the primary election. I had two takeaways: I was impressed that Heather was out on her free time over the weekend knocking doors and making people aware of the election. Second, she seemed a little unsure of herself in my predominantly right-leaning neighborhood. The divisiveness these days is brutal, but sure enough, she left my place and pressed on.

In 2020, I received a handwritten note from Heather, recalling our first meeting, and informing me that she was running for office. Taking the time to write a personal note impressed upon me that she was a person of good character. I did research to see what she stands for and decided to give her a shot. I voted for Heather in that election, which she ultimately lost. After that, I figured it was good that she tried but that I would never hear from Heather MacDonald again.

This year, I received a text message from Heather stating that she had just left my house and that she was once again running for State Representative. I thought to myself, this person has a lot of drive. Most people would have thrown in the towel by now, but she is back out there on her own time, trying to make positive changes. I align with Heather on most issues, but what really draws my support is her history of fighting her way from being a teenage parent to a successful adult who wants to improve the lives of her fellow citizens. That shows me she has great character, and to me that is the most important trait in a state representative. I can compromise on policies but will not compromise on character. Vote Heather MacDonald for state representative.

Josh Wheale

Camp Hill

