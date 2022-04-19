Letter: Support for MacDonald

The PA State House has been neglecting our state’s social programs and public institutions for years, and we need new representatives to get us back on track. Heather MacDonald is running to represent Harrisburg and the West Shore, and her life experiences reflect the change she wants to bring to the Capitol.

Heather speaks often about her experiences as a young, single mother and the perspective that gives her on our social safety net. She’s seen how critical those services are in raising people out of poverty, and also knows the pain points in the system that can be improved. Her story of working her way through college at HACC is inspiring, and would certainly bring a much-needed perspective to a legislature filled with lawyers and professional politicians.

I saw Heather speak last week at a debate at Central Penn College, and it was clear that she’s done her research and put a lot of thought into her positions. She answered every question with strength and a clarity of purpose that we don’t often see these days, where politicians often just fling insults and spit out talking points.

Heather MacDonald is just the kind of leader we need to send to the PA State House. I encourage everyone in Harrisburg and the West Shore to make sure they vote for her in May’s primary. We would all be lucky to have Heather representing us.

Jeremiah Orr

Hampden Township

