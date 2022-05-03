Letter: Support for Kutz

I received two political mailers this past week that made me want to write in.

Eric Clancy, a wealthy lobbyist running on the Republican ballot for the 87th legislative district, sent hit piece mailers on his opponent that shows just how out of touch he is with the average American.

I take umbrage with him asserting that Thomas Kutz has no real world experience, as if Clancy’s years of schmoozing and lobbying Democrat officials makes his experience more valid.

As a young person, Kutz knows the challenges of the economy. He has worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, working his way through law school. Constituents of the 87th can relate to his humble beginnings and dedication to hard work.

And to indicate there is something wrong with a person renting their home is just offensive. How out of touch are you with younger families? We all pay property taxes and bills whether we have rent or a mortgage. But not all of us have thousands of dollars to personally donate to Democrat officials over the years, as he has. Even as recently as last year to Sen. Jay Costa.

Thomas gets it. He knows how inflation has affected the bottom line for families like mine. He knows what it’s like to pursue a life of public service, balancing volunteering in the community and making a living. Thomas knows what it’s like to have student loans to repay and having to carefully balance your finances.

Thomas is the next generation of conservative leadership in Cumberland County. Eric Clancy should be ashamed for his out-of-touch attack.

Kaytee Moyer Isley

Silver Spring 1 Republican Committee woman

