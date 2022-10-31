Letter: Support for Kristal Markle

Kristal Markle is the ideal candidate running for a Pennsylvania House seat in the 87th district, and here is why.

Kristal has been through a lot. Five years ago she was in a serious car accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury. She fought and successfully gained her life back, recently graduating with a master's in strategic leadership. She is a survivor of domestic violence and now a strong single mom of two girls. While running this campaign, she lived through a house fire. Life has thrown huge obstacles her way, yet she perseveres through and overcomes them. These life events have given her unique experiences that she can use to relate to and advocate for those in her district. Kristal, knowing how valuable governmental support has been for her, wants to make sure others get the support they need as well.

Kristal has not had political experience before, but that is what sets her apart from other politicians. She is a regular person using her background in leadership to make sure that her constituents have a leader they can trust. To support a government that hears what the people have to say, she is willing to have difficult but productive conversations with all, even those with opposing views.

Kristal does not shy away when obstacles are placed in her life, she embraces and overcomes them, even if it means working around the clock. Kristal is starting her political campaign at a pivotal time in history to preserve women’s rights, defend public schools, advocate for those in need, and support our public service members. She would not be here if she did not believe it was a priority.

Mackenzie Morret

South Middleton Township