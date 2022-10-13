Letter: Support for Jim Massey

If a legislator belongs to a political party that has is so radicalized that it does not even look like its former self, that representative must often bow to party leadership, even if he or she may object. Such a legislator may try to justify such behavior by saying that is what his constituents want. This seems to fit Mr. Rothman, the Republican candidate in the new 34th Pennsylvania State Senate District. To assist Greg Rothman, redistricting created the district in three counties, making a challenger navigate not only three jurisdictions geographically, but having to face the fact that the Republicans have a numerical edge in those places.

Father of grown men, Jim Massey, a 40-year military veteran, offers an alternative. Massey served as a professional in the Pennsylvania Department of Education and has an impeccable history of patriotism and concern for Pennsylvania children. He regularly assists neighbors in needs, works at food banks and has the experience of running for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives against the Mr. Rothman in 2016 while his wife was terminally ill.

Republicans, including Mr. Rothman, attempt to gain favor with wealthy PACs who fear diversity. He supports the meek Republican response to the attendance on Jan. 6 of some of its superstars, which speaks for itself. Whether these people entered the Capitol or not, is at best, questionable.

Massey advocates for women. He will not agree with the radical ideas including censorship and one-man control of voting equipment that the Republican candidate for governor espouses. Jim cares about the environment, health, agriculture, childcare, family values and workers. Family values, ethics, morality, religious faith and reducing government waste are not exclusive to one party. Elect Jim Massey.

Rand Tenor

Mechanicsburg