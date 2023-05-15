I write in support of efforts to increase rent and property tax rebate amounts and to make more Pennsylvanians - no doubt including veterans - eligible for those rebates.

I'm reading that state lawmakers haven't updated income limits for homeowners to qualify in more than 15 years. For renters it's been more than 35 years.

It's time for low-income renters and homeowners who are 65 or older or disabled to catch a break.

With budget issues in the forefront, it's imperative that those who need a more even economic playing field be championed against political neglect and rising prices set largely by the private sector.

These renters and seniors were likely contributors to the Main Street economy as workers over their lifetimes.

I will be interested to know what votes my Rep. Kutz and Sen. Rothman cast related to the budget for the Commonwealth.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township