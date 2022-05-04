Letter: Support for Gossert

I hope that people who live in the new 34th state Senate District take a deep look at Greg Rothman and Mike Gossert. They are the two Republican candidates for this seat. This new seat was nearly handed to Greg Rothman. Thank goodness we have another candidate to choose from, and his name is Mike Gossert. Rothman has been a state representative for several years and has produced very little legislation to help the citizens in Cumberland County. Seriously, what legislation has he written that has passed the state general assembly and signed into law? The only thing I could find has something to do with real estate licensing, and by the way, he is a realtor. I believe he thought he would have no competition for the Republican primary, but voters in this new Senate district, please take a good hard look at Mike Gossert. Mike is someone we need in Harrisburg. His past work background, his military service all show that he gets the job done and cares about us. He was also a volunteer fireman for many years. I want to vote for someone who is real and wants to help the people. Please consider a vote for Mike Gossert.