Letter: Support for Gleim

Here is a letter in support of Rep. Barbara Gleim.

I am but only one of her constituents with a personal problem that is costing me thousands of dollars and untold agony and frustration. Without going into the details of the situation I have been trapped in for the last 34 months, I contacted her for possible help.

She and her staff immediately responded and have done everything possible to provide guidance and assistance. She has not left a stone unturned to steer me through a bureaucratic maze of local and state government to alleviate my situation.

Likewise, she has now engaged in her capacity as a legislator to remedy what many people consider an unjust match of competing persons in swimming athletic competition at University of Pennsylvania. In my opinion, she is being unjustly criticized.

I am a 31-year-old military veteran of two wars and over 30 years of Cold War experience. According to one of your letters, I am considered a far-right constituent. That’s OK with me, but give Rep. Gleim credit for wanting to help people. She has my vote, and hopefully that of every other veteran with a problem.

Forrest Kissinger

USAF (Ret.)

Carlisle

