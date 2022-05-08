Letter: Support for Gerow

Editor:

PA gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow has lived the American Dream. His poor Brazilian mother wanted him to have advantages she could not provide, particularly a U.S. education. Imagine her love for her infant son, and what he might grow to be, when she gave him up for adoption to American missionaries Hal and Louise Gerow.

Charlie graduated from Messiah College and earned a law degree at Villanova. His lifelong interest in our Constitution and political process helped him fulfill his mother’s dreams. He’s a small business owner (Harrisburg’s Quantum Communications provides guidance and training for individuals and businesses on strategy, advocacy and media relations), and vice chairman of CPAC, with a decades-long record of leadership in organizations dedicated to preserving America’s greatness.

As a Ronald Reagan presidential campaign staffer, he became close to the Reagan family. That relationship continued after Reagan’s term, in various capacities. The Gipper’s son, Michael, endorsed Charlie to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

Charlie and I have been friends for over three decades. I know him to be a man of integrity, a successful businessman, a student of history and the political process, and a person driven to help others.

Please join me in voting for Charlie Gerow for governor in the May 17 primary.

Al Bienstock

Hampden Township

