Elect Bryan Gembusia and Troy Ingram for county commissioners. I have had the opportunity to work with Bryan for over 30 years. He is one of the best supervisors I have ever worked with. Bryan is straightforward and honest. There are no hidden agendas. He is an intelligent, caring and very thoughtful person. Bryan has been our board chairman for seven of the last eight years. He makes everyone at our meetings feel comfortable and welcome. He is very passionate about our township. Bryan will be an excellent steward of your tax money. He has been very careful with South Middleton tax dollars. Bryan was part of the effort to reduce and then eliminate township taxes in South Middleton. This was due to carefully watching expenditures and not over spending on unneeded items. While I do not want to see Bryan leave our board, the attributes he can offer to the many county residents will certainly enhance everyone's quality of life. You will find him to very attentive to any of your concerns or needs. His many experiences and dealings at the township level will be a perfect fit in his new role as county commissioner. While I do not know Troy as well, he is highly recommended by many residents that I know well and Bryan speaks very highly of him. They will be extremely effective working together as county commissioners. Please join me in supporting Bryan Gembusia and Troy Ingram for county commissioner.