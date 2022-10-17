Letter: Support for Fetterman

Hiring people to run your government who hate government and want it to fail makes as much sense as hiring a mechanic who hates cars and doesn’t want them to run. Akin to this is hiring people to run your government who have no experience at it.

Government is a complicated thing in a society where everyone expects to be heard. Those who promise simplicity are either ill-informed or deliberately misleading. And those who think anyone can be an effective United States senator without any prior experience at any level of government should think again. This is not "Saturday Night Live." Anyone can’t host.

What we will get from Mehmet Oz, if he’s elected, will be a rubber stamp for Mitch McConnell, not unlike another Republican candidate, Herschel Walker in Georgia. Republican leaders make no pretense that their candidates are more qualified than the Democrats. This is about power, however they can grab it, and values like competence, independence and honesty be damned.

John Fetterman is not a made-for-TV celebrity who’s given a script and told how to read it. John is authentically John. He’s not acting a part. He’s trying to make government an agent that helps us all live more prosperous, safe and fulfilling lives. He will defend every woman’s freedom to choose. He will defend every legal voter’s right to vote. He will defend democracy itself.

I want people serving in government who know what they’re doing, like John Fetterman. I want them to believe in the mission Congress and the president have given them through the laws they pass and enforce. I want a workforce from top to bottom that understands issues deeply so that they can do their jobs well on behalf of all of us.

I’m voting for John Fetterman.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle