Letter: Support for Fetterman

Dr. Oz encourages Pennsylvania voters to associate John Fetterman’s size and unconventional appearance with criminals. With degrees in finance, business administration and public policy from Albright College, the University of Connecticut and Harvard, respectively, John Fetterman is not a thug. He has devoted his life to public service, beginning with Big Brothers Big Sisters, AmeriCorps, teaching GED classes, and becoming mayor of Braddock and lieutenant governor.

He worked hand-in-hand with police, but also advocated for some prisoners. As chairman of the Board of Pardons, he knows that:

• the recidivism rate for inmates over age 40 is only 1%

• many crimes are committed by teenagers who have been given extremely long sentences

• people mature and change over time

• those who have served 25 years or more deserve a second chance and can be an asset to their communities

• housing those with minor offenses or extremely long-term sentences is a poor use of our tax dollars

• as prisoners age they require more expensive medical intervention

John supports Black Lives Matter but not Defund the Police. He is a gun owner who supports commonsense gun legislation. He understands that issues can be approached from a “both/and” perspective. He knows our diverse state. Fetterman is well-qualified to be our next senator far more than Dr. Oz.

The millions of dollars being funneled into Dr. Oz’s campaign comes with strings attached. These big-moneyed interests recruited Dr. Oz hoping to control the Senate in the same way they engineered our current Supreme Court. If that extreme stronghold on our legislature comes to pass, we can anticipate ordinary people losing more rights, big corporations gaining more rights and privileges, and changing the rules of our democracy to entrench this agenda into our government. That would truly be a crime!

Cheryl Parsons

Carlisle