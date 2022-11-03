Letter: Support for Fetterman

In this era of hyper-partisanship, it is difficult to find the facts through the chaos. While 2021 promised a post-COVID “new normal” of tolerance, empathy and equality, 2022 seems determined to rip us further apart.

Enter public education - the great equalizer. While our schools are not equitably funded, the organizational structure of our districts are all similar. Educators do everything asked of them, seemingly without limits; administrators try their hardest to keep everyone happy, while pushing their schools to excel; board directors serve long hours in a thankless, wageless job. It’s not for the faint of heart.

While education is crucial to our future, there are candidates this year who are threatening to catastrophically slash education funding in half.

Fortunately, we have John Fetterman on our ballot. John is the father of three school-aged children and has a front row seat to their education. His current position as our Lt. Governor gives him very specific insight into the funding deficits, diminishing resources and gaps in services that are holding some students back.

As US Senator, John will make education funding a priority in DC and will advocate at the federal level for things like universal Pre-K, and innovative vo-tech programs. Bringing more funding to our schools, allowing teachers to teach and giving parents a seat at the table is possible when we elect people who are willing to prioritize our future.

John has been a public servant his entire career. He is nuanced and level headed, and has degrees from Albright, UConn and Harvard. Before becoming Braddock’s mayor, John was a GED Instructor. Education has always been a priority for John, and you can count on him to be frugal with tax dollars, steadfast in decision making and effective beginning on Day 1.

Please join me in electing John Fetterman.

Sarah Yerger

Hampden Township