Letter: Support for Direct Support Professionals

Dear Editor:

You work countless hours in the midst of a pandemic. You selflessly ensure the health and safety of others before your own. You are an essential worker.

Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) at CPARC help people with intellectual disabilities (ID) live happy healthy lives.

A DSP assists with personal care and medical appointments. They help our folks find meaningful employment, facilitate community connections, and use assistive technology. At the end of life, a DSP is by their side; hospital or hospice. A DSP often eulogizes the impact of a life well lived when someone passes.

Now, a DSP is there to explain what’s happening with the pandemic, providing support through the changes we’ve endured. They are a teacher, social worker, coach, and friend.

A DSP does all of this while keeping up with government mandates that increase documentation.

Having a national DSP recognition week seems like a meager thing to do. Yet I cannot miss an opportunity to let DSPs know that we cannot thank you enough for your wholehearted commitment to people with ID. CPARC continues to advocate for the individuals we support and for our DSPs.