You are receiving this letter as an endorsement for the reelection of current County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo. I am asking the voters of Cumberland County to make note of the many ways that Commissioner DiFilippo will continue to add value to the county through his unceasing service.

Vince has made it clear that he is committing to serve only one more term if reelected — he has never intended to be a career politician. Given the process as to how the board of commissioners is designed, there is always going to be a Democratic commissioner serving. There is no reason to be concerned with politics after the election season is over. Vince is blessed with an innate ability to appreciate the informed opinions of the other board members. Compromise on issues before the board is commendable, and necessary for good government. To paint this talent as something to be criticized is simply fool-hearty at best.