Support for DiFilippo

Actions speak louder than words. Vince DiFilippo is proof of that.

As a county commissioner, Vince has selflessly and tirelessly worked to make the county a better place. Without ever voting to raise taxes, this fiscal conservative has championed preservation of farmland, tax credits for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel, and sought solutions for affordable housing. Proudly, Vince stood in support of our Bureau of Elections to prove the process was accurate.

Integrity and honesty best exemplify this man’s actions. He has earned the respect of county employees because he listens and supports them. Vince welcomes new ideas and opinions as opportunities, not roadblocks. Bottom line, he does listen! The man is a true leader with maturity and common sense. He stands for what’s right, and does what is right.

Voters need to study Vince’s record of dedication to Cumberland County before heading to the polls on May 16.

Nancy Konhaus Griffie Silver Spring Township