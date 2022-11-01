Letter: Support for Daniels

Dear Editor:

The 10th PA Congressional District needs new blood. We need someone who will listen to all of us who live here. We need someone to focus relentlessly on the issues that matter to us, including:

• helping those who are struggling economically

• securing funds for our aging roads and bridges

• addressing the needs of our vibrant agricultural community

• making sure Americans have health coverage and that prescriptions are affordable

• protecting the ability of women to make decisions about their own bodies

• supporting our veterans

• protecting Social Security and Medicare

• standing for the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community

• supporting the right of every citizen to exercise their voice in their vote

• supporting common sense gun safety legislation to reduce gun deaths, which are now the leading cause of deaths to children under 18

The person we need is Shamaine Daniels, the embodiment of the American dream where education and hard work enable one to raise a family. It is not Scott Perry. He only respects those who vote for him and generally votes "no" on most issues that matter to those of us who live in his district. He spent way too much of his time trying to overturn an election, all the while neglecting the voices of women, of members of the LGBTQ community, of veterans who were exposed to chemicals during their service, and of employers wanting immigration reform to enable them to attract a sufficient workforce. We deserve better than Scott Perry.

On Nov. 8, vote for the candidate who will work for us. Vote Shamaine Daniels in the 10th PA Congressional District.

Paula Bussard

Dickinson Township