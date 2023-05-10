I am writing today as a concerned mother that lives in the Carlisle School District. I typically stay out of politics because I have seen it divide many people, however this election threatens to affect my children. I have four children in the district, my oldest graduated last year. Our experience in Carlisle School District has been wonderful. Is it perfect? Of course not, nothing in life is, but we have had no complaints. In fact, the education that is being taught enabled my oldest to go to Susquehanna University on several scholarships due to her excellence in school. It is very concerning to me that there is a group threatening to come into our district to change things. A group that wants to spew their radical views and take away decisions from parents. I have carried my children for 40 weeks, birthed them and raised them. It is my decision as to what is best for my kids. I want people who will listen to us. The current school board listens to what the parents have to say and takes that into account in their decisions. Our children are going to go out into the real world after graduation and be thrust into a world that’s full of people from all walks of life. Shouldn’t we want them to be prepared? The current school board wants the best for our children and the educators preparing them. They do what they can to make us feel that our children are getting the best educational experience. The group that wants to take over wants to push their views onto our school district and they’re not concerned about how it affects all families in the district. This is why I will be supporting Bussard, Clash, Tarrant, Shane and Eby.