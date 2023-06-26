I am writing in response to your front-page article of June 10 about steps needed to implement a countywide burn ban in Cumberland County. Thank you for keeping us up-to-date on efforts to reduce risks from wildfires.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports that, in our state, “99 percent of all wildfires are caused by people.” Burning of combustible materials outdoors either in burn barrels or on the ground is a major cause of wildfires here. Dry conditions contribute to fire risk. On June 15, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought, for the first time in 17 years.

In addition to worsening air quality, fires threaten property and roadways. They put responders in harmful situations and divert personnel and equipment from taking care of other emergencies. Wildfires have direct impacts, even in neighboring localities where the risk for fire may be lower. More than 40 units from multiple fire departments were called to a major brushfire in Franklin Township, York County, on March 27, a fire that quickly spread to Cumberland County.

South Middleton Township where I live instituted a burn ban on June 5 effective until further notice. Residents can contact their municipal offices for information on the status of burn bans in their localities. Fortunately, people used to burning on their property can adopt other methods to dispose of waste. Mulching, composting and taking advantage of municipal and county yard waste disposal services are better alternatives to burning.

Wildfires and the smoke and ash they produce are not confined within township and borough boundaries. If local departments from different municipalities can be called upon to respond to dangerous wildfires, surely one thing we can do is work together to prevent fires through supporting countywide burn bans.

Ellen K. Cromley

Carlisle