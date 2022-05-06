 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support for Coplen

I have spent most of my life in and around politics, which I define as the peaceful resolution of social disputes. The alternative is perpetual disruption and violence that Jan. 6, 2021 proved is no alternative at all.

With that in mind, my choice for the 10th Congressional District is Rick Coplen. His background as a military officer, small business co-owner and public servant fits the people of this district perfectly.

At a time when political leaders equivocate on just about every issue, Rick Coplen is entirely sincere about his desire to serve all – he always writes it “ALL” – citizens. This means a high-quality education for all children regardless of their ZIP code. It means defending the right of all women to control their own reproductive decisions. It means the right of all eligible citizens to cast legal votes in every election. It means the right of all working people to seek opportunity and advancement for themselves and their families.

Perhaps most important in this election is Rick’s fierce allegiance to the Constitution and democracy. We should be under no illusions about the fact that democracy itself is on the line in this election. Radical Republicans – most particularly Rick’s opponent in November should Rick win the primary – are openly trying to dismantle democracy. One has even called democracy “mob rule,” as if the mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 did not prove exactly the opposite.

People are also reading…

Having taken the oath of office as a West Point cadet, a military officer and a school board member, Rick Coplen is clear-eyed that his loyalty is to the permanent Constitution, not to any transitory president or governor or anyone else.

Democracy is not a cult. It is a treasured community, and I trust Rick Coplen to protect that treasure.

Tim Potts

Carlisle

