Letter: Support for Coplen

Dear Editor:

Please join me to vote for Rick Coplen for U.S. Congress in the Democratic primary on May 17! Given my seven years of experience working alongside Rick on our Carlisle Area School District (CASD) Board, I am convinced he will make an outstanding Congress person who finds innovative ways to help us all do better.

In 1995, I founded the Carlisle Victory Circle and joined the Carlisle Area School Board. In December of 2015, I voted to select Rick Coplen to fill a vacancy on our CASD Board. I have never regretted that decision. Rick is approachable and easy to communicate with. Rick prepares thoroughly for every school board meeting. He does his "homework" and fully understands the issues.

I have repeatedly observed Rick demonstrate skills and abilities that will serve all of us well in Congress. Working as part of a team of 10 (superintendent + nine school board members), Rick demonstrates his ability to work with members of both major political parties to hammer out agreements and budgets with one critical goal: provide a high-quality public-school experience for every child in our district. Rick listens, treats everyone with dignity and respect, facilitates group discussions exceptionally well, and communicates clearly - attributes that are in short supply in the U.S Congress.

Rick’s mother is a Mexican immigrant whose family worked to successfully integrate public facilities in a South Texas border town. She was a public-school teacher and elected school board member. Rick is also the father of two extraordinary adult daughters. Not surprisingly, Rick is an effective advocate for all minority residents, women and public education. We can count on him to stand up and win for us.

Please vote for Rick Coplen, Democrat for Congress, on May 17!

Linda A. Manning

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0