Letter: Support for Coplen

I am writing in support of Rick Coplen for the U.S. 10th District Congressional Seat in the May 17 primary. I have known Rick for approximately six years, beginning when I coordinated the Employment Skills Center’s Buck a Book initiative and he was on the Carlisle School Board. Buck a Book is a cooperative reading program between the Carlisle School District and ESC. Not only does Rick continue to support the program as a member of the Carlisle School Board, you will find him in the classroom reading to the young students during Buck a Book. Rick continues on the school board, and when he talks about our kids being our future and the importance of education, he walks the talk.

Rick also is an Employment Skills Center Board Member. Having been a teacher at Employment Skills Center and the Downtown Mile Race director of the past several years, I saw Rick’s community involvement regularly whether it was attending ESC student graduations, or going to local churches to pick up tables and chairs for the Downtown Mile event. His strong work ethic, enthusiasm and compassion is evident with his community involvement at all levels.

These local actions are coupled with his long career in the military with important national and international assignments. When he speaks about protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States, those are not just words to Rick. He has lived the principles of our democracy with sincerity, skill and commitment.

The purpose of the May 17 primary is to find the Democrat with the best opportunity to defeat Scott Perry in November. I support Rick Coplen, as I believe he has the qualities to win in November and get us back on the correct path.

Art Kunst

Carlisle

