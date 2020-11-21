Letter: Support for clean air

Dear Editor:

Clean air is something that everyone needs. No matter where you live, the quality of the air you breathe is one of the largest factors on health and wellness.

One of the steps that is necessary in ensuring that all residents of Pa. are guaranteed clean air is the joining of RGGI, or the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This initiative has already been joined by multiple other states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

In order to join these other states in getting involved to combat climate change, we need to take action now. One step that you can take is submitting a comment on why Pa. should take the right step toward combating climate change by visiting this website, bit.ly/RGGIforPA, and filling out the information. RGGI will help Pa. cut the emissions created by fossil fuels, as well as help build the economy for renewable energy.

In 2018, air pollution accounted for at least 4,800 premature deaths, just in Pa. We cannot continue to allow fossil fuels to cut lives short, and RGGI is an essential step for a healthy future for everyone in the state as well as our country.

Lily Dickason

Dickinson College

