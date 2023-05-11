As a former teacher and current parent in the Carlisle Area School District, I urge the community to vote for all five Citizens for Carlisle Schools candidates for school board in the upcoming primary election. These candidates have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to education.

Paula Bussard has spent countless hours volunteering in our schools and shown her commitment to her role as an advocate for education. I have no doubt that she will continue to serve our community with the same level of passion and dedication.

Bruce Clash's focus on class sizes and their impact on our children's education is commendable. In years of board meetings, he has demonstrated that he is willing to ask hard questions and vote thoughtfully on difficult issues.

Jerry Eby's passion for funding public schools in a more equitable way to avoid tax increases is noteworthy and commendable. I have always respected his integrity and dedication to the students of Carlisle. He will work tirelessly to ensure that our schools have the resources they need.

Jon Tarrant values the opinions of parents and teachers in the district and has demonstrated responsiveness and attention to detail. He has made changes to board policies based on feedback from parents and teachers, and I am confident he will continue to be an advocate for us.

Joe Shane brings nonpartisan integrity to the position. I have no doubt that he shares the same level of dedication and commitment to our schools as the other candidates, though he will be new to the board.

These candidates are reasonable, thoughtful citizens who have dedicated their time and energy to serving the students, teachers and parents of Carlisle. I urge you to support our schools by electing a school board that is committed to the well-being and success of our children.

Ellie Park

Carlisle