From my letter to the Carlisle School Board this week:

We moved here from Columbia, Maryland, in 2015. Columbia was founded on principles of equality and inclusion. Even after 30 years, this was reflected in residents' interaction, including students in public schools. If one in a group of kids expressed profanity or behaved rudely, it was common to hear a companion say, "Hey, not cool. We don't do that here." The county library promoted a "Choose Civility" campaign. I still have that magnet on my car.

Now we live here, and I have witnessed many uplifting examples of middle and high school students defending those who are perceived as "other." The Carlisle Area School District's "Character Strong" curriculum encourages students to "Be Kind, Be Strong, Be Well." Who can find fault with that?

Apparently, the Take Back Our Schools PAC and Moms for Liberty do, so I can only conclude they want students to "Be Hateful, Be Tyrannical, Be Poisonous." They tout "Christian values," but their vitriol and behavior clearly do not reflect the teachings of Christ, who said, "As you do to the least of these, you do to Me" (Matt. 25:40).

I trust the Carlisle School Board will continue to teach our students to look after the welfare of their neighbors, moving into adulthood as strong and loving members of society. Support "Character Strong."

Jenifer Johnson

Carlisle