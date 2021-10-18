Letter: Support for Carlisle candidates

I support the candidates Rick Coplen and Anne Lauritzen for re-election to the Carlisle Area School Board. As the board’s newest member, I have had ample opportunities over the past two years to appreciate what these two members do. As heads of the Governance and Education committees, respectively, they both provide leadership and direction that reflects their knowledge, preparation and common sense. There is no doubt in my mind that their continued leadership on the board will promote the welfare and education of all the children in the Carlisle Area School District.