Letter: Support for candidates

As the primary election approaches, Cumberland County’s registered Democratic voters have some decisions to make.

Conor Lamb is my choice for U.S. Senate. A smart and articulate three-term member of Congress, Conor is a Marine, a former federal prosecutor, and just the kind of mainstream politician we need to bridge today’s political divide. I am particularly impressed by his advocacy and co-sponsorship of legislation to save Social Security for our children, and to provide for more realistic COLAs to fight inflation, by requiring millionaires to pay into the system for the whole year like most working Americans. It is ridiculous that millionaires stop paying the Social Security tax in February each year. Conor Lamb is right on the issues, and will make us proud as our next U.S. senator.

For the 10th Congressional District, I wholeheartedly endorse Rick Coplen. A West Point grad, combat veteran, Carlisle School Board member and teacher at the U.S. Army War College and Elizabethtown College, Rick takes to heart his oath to support and defend our Constitution from enemies “foreign and domestic” and will fight to save our democracy and protect the voting rights of all eligible citizens. I am honored to support this true patriot.

Finally, I support Rep. Patty Kim for election to the newly drawn 103rd state House District. While the latest redistricting plan, once again, had a lot to be desired and separated much of the West Shore from the rest of Cumberland County, I am confident that Patty Kim is up to the challenge of bridging the river’s divide and will do her utmost to represent the wants, needs and best interests of her new constituents in our county. Patty is a thoughtful, dedicated and experienced lawmaker who can get things done.

Please join me in supporting these outstanding candidates.

Jim Hertzler

Former Cumberland County Commissioner

