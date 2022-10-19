 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support for Buell

Vote for David Buell.

As a former prothonotary and borough councilman I know he will understand the local needs of the citizens in the West Shore & Harrisburg well. David also works in the financial sector, giving him an acute understanding of budgeting, something our beautiful Commonwealth desperately needs. I’ve received the honor of getting to know David Buell over the past few months and can attest to his yearn for pragmatism in the Capitol.

Please vote for David Buell on Nov. 8. Harrisburg needs a change, and he will deliver.

Matt Zupon

Camp Hill

