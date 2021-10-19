Letter: Support for board candidates

I highly recommend voting for Anne Lauritzen for the CASD Board. Anne is a member of a military family and having lived in other communities points out how much the Carlisle community embraces military families. This is why she believes in giving back to the community that has done so much for these families. Anne also was active in supporting her children’s schools and extracurricular activities for students.

While serving on the board, Anne has focused on facility improvement; innovative thinking to better prepare students for their futures; supporting workforce readiness and career exploration; being prudent with financial resources; supporting parent and family engagement; and strengthening athletics and extracurricular activities as these provide lifelong benefits to students.

I also highly recommend voting for Jerry Stirkey, a CHS graduate, who would bring a new voice to the board. Jerry attributes his success in life to the quality education he received in Carlisle and speaks fondly of playing in the band and being able to take classes in the career and technical center. Jerry has two daughters currently attending elementary school in Carlisle and believes strongly in parent and family engagement. Jerry is very involved in the community, both in his church and an effort started by Police Chief Landis and pastors from a number of churches and other organizations, called Building Bridges. This effort is focused on strengthening community connections and engagement. Jerry is thoughtful, a great listener, and knows how to collaborate to achieve goals.

In addition, two other strong candidates are incumbent Rick Coplen, who has worked hard to make sure the district addresses the needs of all students, and Sue Bower, who would add a parent voice, as well as a voice from North Middleton Township. Please vote for Anne, Jerry, Rick and Sue on Nov. 2.

Paula Bussard

Carlisle

