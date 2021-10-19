Letter: Support for Birchett

Dr. Joanna Birchett, my wife, is one of the most phenomenal people, let alone woman, that I’ve ever had the privilege to know. I’ve had the distinct honor of watching her up-close manage and maneuver through many of life’s challenges with grace, integrity and wisdom. Even though she is my wife, it is her ability to overcome challenges, solve problems and exude passion and grace into the things that she believes in, why I will be voting for her to win a seat on the Carlisle Area School District board.

I have watched her evolve into a woman of character, a woman of leadership, a woman of scholarship, as well as a woman of service. Her service to this community is why she was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanity in November of 2015 from Glad Tidings Institute, along with myself. She also serves as the co-pastor of Harvest House Restoration Center, located right here in Carlisle, which is also a nonprofit organization that gives back to our local community, not to mention nationally and internationally. An educator by trade, I’ve watched her toil throughout the robust Central Pennsylvania school system, which led to her opening a premiere child care facility named Kidz 4 The Future right here in Carlisle. She is walking the walk, not just talking the talk as it comes to helping and pouring into our youth.

Dr. Joanna Birchett is over-qualified for this position. She is extensively educated and is currently pursuing her doctor of education from Liberty University of which she will graduate in 2024. She will greatly complement this region as CASD school director.

Respectfully,

Larry Birchett

Carlisle

