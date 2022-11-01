Letter: Support for Alan Howe

On Oct. 24, The Sentinel reported that "Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels," adding "Black and Hispanic students saw bigger decreases ... widening gaps that have persisted for decades."

While The Sentinel was reporting this tragic story, my family was at Dyslexia Awareness Day at the State Capitol listening to literacy advocates, legislators and an inspiring dyslexic 5th grader report on the reading reality right here in Pennsylvania.

One in five people have dyslexia. It is estimated that 70% of incarcerated youth have dyslexia. The pandemic may have widened the literacy gap, but it didn’t create it.

When my son was diagnosed with dyslexia, I read these statistics and cried. Although he may not appreciate it, our privilege has given him private tutors and parents with resources to advocate for his education.

Literacy shouldn’t be a partisan issue, so I invited my representative to join us in Harrisburg, meet my son and support literacy legislation that would benefit all Pennsylvanians.

Sadly, she never replied. Maybe I’m too obviously blue. Maybe she’s more concerned about sports than literacy. Maybe she doesn't need the votes of the 20% of her constituency with dyslexia.

My representative's Democratic challenger for the 199th, Alan Howe, did accept my invitation and showed up. Alan spent the morning listening to and supporting people who may never be his constituents, while our actual representative couldn't even hit reply.

That morning the NAACP’s John Jordan said, "It's a broken system and we need to fix it. On Nov. 8 we have an opportunity to move this (literacy) agenda forward. So, I don't care what party you vote for. I ask you to ... vote your values. And value your vote."

On Nov. 8, I’ll vote my values. I’ll vote for Alan Howe and trust that he’ll continue to show up for all Pennsylvanians.

Erin Markan

Carlisle