I’ve known and interacted with Al Shine for more than 20 years and can attest to his outstanding character and integrity. He will work for the best for our diverse community and our kids. An independent thinker, with proven decision-making skills, Al will be a great addition to the Carlisle School Board. I’ve been a Carlisle resident for over two decades, with three proud graduates of CHS and lots of experience with youth activities (band boosters, swim team and Young Life), and I’m convinced that Al Shine is a great choice to help our school district move forward and prepare our students for a bright future.