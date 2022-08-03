Letter: Support climate initiatives

The joy in the birth of Ezekiel, my newest great grandchild, is tempered by guilt, regret and deep pain at the kind of world I am leaving him and in which he will grow up. He will never see the quantity and variety of birds I have been privileged to observe and enjoy. The oceans are filling with plastic and fish are diminishing. His world will be plagued with the increasing violence of storms, rising temperatures, more and more floods and wildfires, resulting in scarce resources and war.

Science indisputably shows that in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, global temperatures need to be held to 1.5 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels. The earth is already about 1.1 degrees C above that level. To keep the global warming to 1.5 C, as called for in the Paris Agreement, emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Were all parties to the Paris Agreement to meet their goals, the planet would still bear a sizable increase of global greenhouse gases by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. Getting to net zero requires all governments, especially the biggest polluters, the U.S. included, to take bold, immediate steps toward reducing emissions now.

President Biden’s plans to meet the required goals have been stymied by a Senate focused on short-term goals and dismissing Democratic initiatives, rather than attending to the work of preventing the dire consequences of inaction on climate change. Please join me in contacting your senators and Sen. Manchin to urge them to support Biden’s proposals. Take action now to preserve a livable world for Zeke and for your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joan Bechtel

Newville