Letter: Support candidates' tax stances

On Monday, Oct. 11, The Sentinel's front-page headline proclaimed, "Carlisle Schools, Board to limit tax hike." The article reported Carlisle Area School District (CASD) board is "leaning towards setting a limit of 4.4% as the maximum property tax increase for 2022-2023." The 4.4% Index rate for inflation and poverty is set and authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through Act 1.

The board's pending decision is whether to pursue a more significant increase than the 4.4% Index rate. The preliminary budget needs to be approved five to six months in advance to seek a higher rate. Fortunately, it does not appear likely that the CASD board will pursue this accelerated effort.

While many property owners may find a property tax increase as high as 4.4% extreme, unfortunately, two board members, Bruce Clash and Gerald Eby, appear satisfied with that rate. Clash stated, "There's no reason to push it ... We are in a solid financial position." Eby indicated that the rate (4.4%) gives Carlisle more latitude in the 2022-2023 budget cycle. Eby somewhat implies that funding, and not need, drives budget development.

If CASD is in a "solid financial position," as board member Clash states, why is a property tax increase necessary? At least one incumbent board member does not think a 4.4% property tax increase is required. Anne Lauritzen stated, "We don't have to go all the way up to the Index. We don't need to pursue that path." Dr. David Miller, a new candidate for CASD board, likewise agrees with being fiscally responsible and has indicated he will not support a 4.4% tax increase. If you think that the CASD board needs to exercise fiscal restraint, on Nov. 2, vote for the two board candidates who reflect your position, Anne Lauritzen and Dr. David Miller.

Walt Brown

Carlisle

