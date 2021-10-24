Letter: Support Birchett in Carlisle

In the upcoming election for the school district director here in Carlisle, I would hope that my community would strongly consider casting their vote for Dr. Joanna Birchett. I have personally known Dr. Joanna for over five years, and there is no better candidate for the job. She is incredibly experienced and compassionate with taking care of children and their educational needs. The future is in the hands of our children, and we can count on Dr. Joanna to provide the best education possible for them.