Letter: Support Arctic Refuge Protection Act

Dear Editor:

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) is under threat from the exploitative efforts of the Trump Administration. An Environmental Impact Statement prepared and submitted by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in September of 2019 targets the multi-billion-barrel oil deposit that currently sits beneath the refuge.

The BLM has already begun the process of leasing these protected federal lands to oil and gas companies. Not only is this action by the current administration damaging, but it contradicts the BLM’s mission to “sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” It is critical, for the sake of the climate, indigenous peoples, and endangered species that we support the Arctic Refuge Protection Act of 2019, barring the federal government from exploiting this vast area of pristine wilderness ever again.

The beautiful rolling mountains of south-central Pennsylvania have always been my home, and the serenity of nature is something that all people can appreciate. It is not for the sake of a political ideology that I speak so strongly toward this issue, but rather for the sake of America’s wildest and largest wildlife refuge and what it stands for.