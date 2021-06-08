Letter: Supply the proof

Supply the proof
Dear Editor:
As someone who completed 18 years of American schooling: public elementary and high school, Penn State undergraduate civil engineering program, and Pitt graduate urban planning program, then worked 44+ years as a practicing engineer with one of the largest American consulting engineering firms, I was constantly challenged to seek out PROOF of ideas and theories, to help me to make decisions on which to base my life and career. On occasions when my initial ideas were proven wrong, I accepted that and moved forward to seek more accurate information; this approach has resulted in me having a mostly happy life, as a proud American citizen.
Therefore, in the interest of knowing the truth about several currently circulating theories, so that I can change my current opinions if they are proven to be wrong, and provide a firm basis upon which to continue my life, I hereby request documented proof from the proponents of any or all of the following beliefs, as I have not yet seen such proof:
1. “23% of Republicans ‘mostly or completely agree that the government, media and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficing operation.’”—https://tinyurl.com/fzw2dwtf
2. “56% of Republicans say they believe that the 2020 election was the result of illegal voting or election rigging, with about 6 in 10 Republicans agreeing with the statement that ‘the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.’”—https://tinyurl.com/72hh9tf5
3. “54% to 30% of Republicans say that they agree...that the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol ‘was led by violent left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad.’”—https://tinyurl.com/72hh9tf5
Please provide documented proof of the above.
Gary McCormick
Carlisle