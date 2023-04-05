Stronger standard for clean air

The Environmental Protection Agency is considering comments on revising the national air quality standard for PM2.5 (airborne soot). The Clean Air Board of Central Pennsylvania has commented on an important component of that standard—the 24-hour limit for PM2.5.

Meteorologists can forecast air quality along with the weather. Every day the Air Quality Index (AQI) tells you how clean or polluted your outdoor air will be, along with associated health effects that may be of concern. EPA’s Air Quality Action Day alert system, as currently implemented, suggests that only exposures of more than 35.5 µg/m3 are unhealthy for sensitive groups. This is designated “code orange.” Days with PM2.5 levels from 12.1 µg/m3 to as high as 35.4 µg/m3 are labeled “yellow” or “moderate.” The American Lung Association has asserted that a stronger 24-hour standard is needed to inform the public when air pollution levels are unhealthy. In a letter to EPA shortly after the proposal was announced, the Lung Association stated: “Right now, EPA’s outdated 24-hour standard means that people may be told that the air outside is safe to breathe on a day when it is not.” Based on what we know from recent research, the current AQI calculation provides an inaccurate picture of the health risks of daily exposure to PM2.5.

Like the Lung Association, the Clean Air Board believes a new standard is urgently needed to protect vulnerable people. A 24-hour number set at 25 µg/m3 would be more protective. The EPA can reset the color-coded alerts to match the new 24-hour number. More stringent EPA standards for fine particulate pollution will go far towards better protecting our health and allowing all of us to breathe easier.

Thomas Au

Harrisburg

Vote for new commissioners

When career politician, Gary Eichelberger, announced his sixth run for Cumberland County commissioner he stated, “I have never been inclined to serve in this role as long as I now have, but, the profound failure of the county’s Republican machine bosses to recruit qualified, principled candidates has prompted me to both stand for re-election and to also undertake recruitment of authentic Republicans standing against expansionist government.”

I serve as an elected committee woman, along with 208 of my elected and appointed peers, and we were delighted to have five candidates who were willing and qualified to serve. I supported the overwhelming majority of the Cumberland County Republican Committee members in endorsing Kelly Neiderer and Nate Silcox for our next county commissioners, as they are the most qualified to move the county forward. I did so because I am weary of the endless blame game, dysfunction and finger-pointing from our county commissioners while nothing gets done. Interestingly, current commissioners suddenly have a laundry list of things they will now achieve if given four more years. If they haven’t accomplished it in 20 years or eight years, I have no confidence they will accomplish any new goals if given four additional years. Career politicians at every level of government need term limits. We must vote to end career self-enrichment politicians and elect qualified individuals who will help Cumberland County function with efficiency and fairness for its residents. It’s time for a change. Republicans and all citizens of Cumberland County deserve better.

Debbie Keys Hampden Township