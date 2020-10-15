Letter: Strong candidates

At the state level, our Republican controlled legislature has been unrelenting in opposing and attempting to block measures put in place by the governor to help protect our citizens from the virus spread instead of working with him to find solutions to minimize the impact of closures on the economy and on individuals overall well being in Pennsylvania. They have consistently politicized their efforts promoting division and confusion and misinformation about social distancing and mask wearing that increases the dangers for all of us. Now these same legislatures tried to create a commission on the election in an effort to disenfranchise people from their votes being counted in the upcoming election! It is shocking how self serving they have become.