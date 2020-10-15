Letter: Strong candidates

Dear Editor:
Mid-state republicans should think twice before voting the party line in this election. Many people in Cumberland county have voted for only republican candidates in every election of their life. Still others may have occasionally crossed party lines.
In this election I urge you to consider this administration's inconsistent approach to the COVID crisis and ongoing divisive language about coping with the shutdown deemed necessary by medical professionals to control the spread of the pandemic.
At the state level, our Republican controlled legislature has been unrelenting in opposing and attempting to block measures put in place by the governor to help protect our citizens from the virus spread instead of working with him to find solutions to minimize the impact of closures on the economy and on individuals overall well being in Pennsylvania. They have consistently politicized their efforts promoting division and confusion and misinformation about social distancing and mask wearing that increases the dangers for all of us. Now these same legislatures tried to create a commission on the election in an effort to disenfranchise people from their votes being counted in the upcoming election! It is shocking how self serving they have become.
The Democrats have put together a very fine and qualified slate of candidates at the national and local levels. Joe Biden for president and Eugene DePasquale for Congress are both fine centrist candidates who are well qualified to begin to solve the many challenges we have in our society.
On the local level in Cumberland County are Shanna Danielson for state Senate and Tara Shakespeare for state House who are both energetic and highly capable candidates eager to provide leadership that represents everyone in the Mid-state.
I urge you to consider all these candidates in the upcoming election.
John Stoner
Shippensburg
