Letter: Strong-arming an election

I was disappointed, but not surprised, on Jan. 4 when my elected senator, Sen. Mike Regan (PA-31), and his GOP colleagues followed in the shameful footsteps of our now-fully-disgraced president by attempting to strong-arm their way into winning an election they did not like the results of. By refusing to immediately seat duly-elected Sen. Jim Brewster and removing Lt. John Fetterman from the rostrum, Sen. Jake Corman and the PA GOP took a page straight out of the Trump playbook.