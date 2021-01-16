Letter: Strong-arming an election

Dear Editor:
I was disappointed, but not surprised, on Jan. 4 when my elected senator, Sen. Mike Regan (PA-31), and his GOP colleagues followed in the shameful footsteps of our now-fully-disgraced president by attempting to strong-arm their way into winning an election they did not like the results of. By refusing to immediately seat duly-elected Sen. Jim Brewster and removing Lt. John Fetterman from the rostrum, Sen. Jake Corman and the PA GOP took a page straight out of the Trump playbook.
I can only hope that the events in Washington last week may cause them to have a change of heart. We cannot stand idly by and watch as the PA GOP disenfranchises the residents of the Commonwealth whose legally cast ballots elected Sen. Brewster to office. Sen. Jake Corman needed to seat Sen. Brewster immediately.
Leigh Ann Chow
Upper Allen Twp.