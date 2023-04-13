An atheist, an anti-woke crusader and a massage therapist walk into a bar… and it’s just one guy: James Lindsay, Ph.D., podcaster, and prolific author. And now we can add woke grievance promoter and attacker of Critical Race Theory (CRT). CRT simply recognizes the reality of racism being bigger than individual bias and prejudice or as we said an era ago, CRT tells it like it is. Lindsay disagrees. He is aboard the culture war train with Christopher Rufo, another CRT foe. Rufo gives Lindsay credit for uncovering Marxist roots in CRT. Marxist roots , mind you.

Given that Lindsay is reported as being recently a Democrat, as supporting Obama in 2016, as being an atheist, all this anti-CRT storm has made strange new bedfellows of Rufo, O’Fallon and the religiously conservative Moms for Liberty. Lindsay is a popular speaker at Moms events, surprising because in his 2016 book on atheism “Everybody Is Wrong About God,” he declares all theism is mythology, but the concept of “God” fulfills believers’ psychological needs. At his Moms gigs, I’d bet Lindsay has few to zero book signings for his critical-theory- of-religion books. So given his earlier published positions and progressive leanings, Rufo, O’Fallon and the Moms seem strangely out of sync bedfellow-wise. I guess a guy can change his mind, but such a radical switcharoo smells like bandwagon syndrome to me, making me wonder - wither the way O, James Lindsay? Wither the daggone way?