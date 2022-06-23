Letter: Storytime event a joy for children

Dear Editor:

This in response to the person who thought children might be “harmed” at the Drag Queen story hour. I attended, and to this grandmother, it seemed like most other story hours. The storytellers dressed up, engaged children in listening while they read a couple of books with happy and positive story lines, played some inspiring music, played some music in the middle of the program to let children dance and get the “wigglies” out, encouraged the children to read books, and let the moms/dads/grandparents take pictures of the children with the storytellers.

Children generally respond to adults who make them laugh, who read books, who sing songs, who dance with them, and who care greatly about them. That’s what happened at the Drag Queen story hour; nothing more, nothing less.

Queen Anita and King Estevan delighted the children who attended. They even were able to get all but a couple of sourpuss adults in attendance to clap and sing and dance as well. I think just about all who attended walked away feeling good about themselves and others. Isn’t joy and kindness more of what we need than hateful and divisive language or attacks on community organizations?

Paula Bussard

Dickinson Township

