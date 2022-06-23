 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Storytime event a joy for children

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

This in response to the person who thought children might be “harmed” at the Drag Queen story hour. I attended, and to this grandmother, it seemed like most other story hours. The storytellers dressed up, engaged children in listening while they read a couple of books with happy and positive story lines, played some inspiring music, played some music in the middle of the program to let children dance and get the “wigglies” out, encouraged the children to read books, and let the moms/dads/grandparents take pictures of the children with the storytellers.

Children generally respond to adults who make them laugh, who read books, who sing songs, who dance with them, and who care greatly about them. That’s what happened at the Drag Queen story hour; nothing more, nothing less.

Queen Anita and King Estevan delighted the children who attended. They even were able to get all but a couple of sourpuss adults in attendance to clap and sing and dance as well. I think just about all who attended walked away feeling good about themselves and others. Isn’t joy and kindness more of what we need than hateful and divisive language or attacks on community organizations?

People are also reading…

Paula Bussard

Dickinson Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not suitable for children

Letter: Not suitable for children

I was shocked to read, in the June 16 issue of The Sentinel that a drag queen is scheduled to perform at this Saturday’s “Family Storytime” at…

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Suicide. It’s a statistic that news outlets and doctors claim threatens trans youth most. And, to run from it, many suggest running towards ge…

Letter: Need for gun control

Letter: Need for gun control

I am a registered Republican who has voted Republican all my life. In 1960 while doing basic training at Fort Dix, I voted for Richard Nixon, …

Letter: Returning to faith

Letter: Returning to faith

Words and more words! The more we hear, the worse they get. America needs help! But who can help her? Almighty God is its one and only hope. G…

Letter: The last straw

Letter: The last straw

When I was a kid, there was a game called “The Last Straw.” You would take turns putting plastic straws into a basket on a toy camel until the…

Letter: Not fit for office

Letter: Not fit for office

According to the recent testimony at the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, our representative, Scot…

Letter: Ruled by a few

Letter: Ruled by a few

America is falling short. We are in danger of losing the rights of pro-choice. We don't have a decent living wage. We don't have affordable me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News