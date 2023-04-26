In response to Mr. Price’s irresponsible and unsubstantiated claim in his recent letter to the editor about an ABC27 report a year ago, I would like to offer the truth of the matter, especially since Mr. Price is relying on false news reports.

Almost two years ago, I attended a Moms For Liberty meeting at their request as a guest speaker to speak with local parents about their concerns related to race theory being taught in their classrooms. What wasn’t reported was that many of the parents in the room were minorities. The other guest speaker with me was a professor from York College who taught communications and rhetoric, also a man of color. The post on Moms for Liberty was actually a question, not a statement, that was asked by the parents in the meeting, not my question. I chose to speak the truth about my post, and not elaborate on it, because the parents were the ones posing the question that I simply repeated in a post.