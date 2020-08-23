Letter: Stop wildlife killing contests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Thank you to the Carlisle Borough Council for approving a resolution opposing wildlife killing contests that are held in Cumberland County, and endorsing a ban on this cruel, wasteful, and unsporting practice in Pennsylvania!

Most people are shocked to learn that wildlife killing contests — a blood sport akin to dogfighting, in which participants compete to kill the most or the largest coyotes, foxes, bobcats, and other species for cash or prizes occur across our state. In fact, many are held in South Central Pennsylvania, including Newville.

These contests target historically stigmatized species, like coyotes, because there are almost no laws protecting them, and participants often perpetuate baseless myths to justify the bloodshed.