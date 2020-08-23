Letter: Stop wildlife killing contests

Dear Editor:
Thank you to the Carlisle Borough Council for approving a resolution opposing wildlife killing contests that are held in Cumberland County, and endorsing a ban on this cruel, wasteful, and unsporting practice in Pennsylvania!
Most people are shocked to learn that wildlife killing contests — a blood sport akin to dogfighting, in which participants compete to kill the most or the largest coyotes, foxes, bobcats, and other species for cash or prizes occur across our state. In fact, many are held in South Central Pennsylvania, including Newville.
These contests target historically stigmatized species, like coyotes, because there are almost no laws protecting them, and participants often perpetuate baseless myths to justify the bloodshed.
Wildlife killing contests are out of step with modern science and are counterproductive to sound wildlife management. Randomly killing species like coyotes will not prevent conflicts with livestock or pets, and may even increase them by disrupting the stable breeding structure of coyote groups. Killing contests wont result in more deer or turkeys for hunters; in fact, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has stated, “predator control does not work.” What’s more, wildlife killing contests damage the reputation of responsible hunters. It’s just killing for “fun,” bragging rights, and cash, which is unacceptable to most people in our state.
Pennsylvania should join other states — including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Vermont — that have banned these gruesome events in recent years. Please ask the Pennsylvania Game Commission to propose a regulation to ban wildlife killing contests in the Keystone State.
Kaitlynn den Hoed
Carlisle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!