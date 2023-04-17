In response to Mr. Stephen Hughes' April 13 letter "Concerned over School board race," the author claims Republicans running for CASD school board are "vague" and not "specific." There is a claim about wanting to ban books; could it be some books aren't appropriate for children? Such as sexually explicit, revised history for the purpose of indoctrination? There is a wave of indoctrination of our children sweeping the country, moving through our schools pushing "Critical Race Theory" sexually inappropriate behavior, etc. How far this is being pushed in Carlisle I do not know, but we do know many are pushing "diversity, equity and inclusion" and elements of Critical Race Theory. Does anyone ask the question why we push diversity in the most diverse country in the history of the world? The purpose is to cause division, have people focus on our differences instead of what unites us. These Republicans running for school board are concerned about a moral and civilized society, as apposed to others who want the freedom to do what is wrong.