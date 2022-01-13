Letter: Stirring 'good trouble'

Dear Editor:

I will admit I am anything but a fan of Mr. Scott Perry. I refuse to use his title as he is not a representative of his constituents. While I live in Carlisle Borough, it seems I am not allowed to ask Herr Scott anything.

Three months ago, I found I could not post anything on his unofficial Facebook page. Today I could not access his unofficial FB page at all. I thought it was a computer issue until my niece from Pittsburgh told me an hour later that she had no problem entering his FB page.

As his constituent I find this treasonous. Seems he only wants to hear from people who blindly agree with him and his lies. Guess he feels people questioning his questionable logic are seen as “troublemakers.”

The late John Lewis talked about “good trouble.” He maintained his belief of good trouble to include incarceration. I stand with John Lewis in saying we who commit “good trouble” answer to a higher calling than Herr Fuhrer Donald Trump and his underlings such as [Field Marshall?] Scott Perry.

Unlike Scott Perry I do not have an expiration date on my oath as a soldier, and I still feel bound to defend our Constitution. Perry fears truth and the fascist Herr Trump.

A vote for Herr Trump and his sycophants is a vote against this Republic and the Constitution.

We liberals still believe we are a nation of laws

Joseph Tomkiel

Carlisle

