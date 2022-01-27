 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Still time to get vaccinated

To the editor: 

For starters, all of you people that want to die rather than get a shot, please do it at home as the hospitals have enough problems.

I find it hard to believe how many stupid people we have in this country. We are told that there are 22 million people that have not been vaccinated, and there are the same number that are one and the same and still believe that Trump won the election. He lost by 7 million (not seven). Get over it and start being Americans again. It is hard for me to think that some people would rather die than get a shot which is free and does not hurt. I do not know why some of you want to leave this earth. I hope to stay a while (I like it here). Please get a shot and stick around for a while; we like you being here.

To the TV stations, every one that I talk to agrees with me that 75% of ads on TV is simply dumb and worthless. We do not buy anything only because it was on a stupid commercial. I believe that if you need all of those commercials, your pay roll is way too large. Why do you need five or six weather people? I would think that two would be enough - one in the morning and one in the evening, and the noon news reporter could read the weather report. The idiot with the bird and all that followed are stupid. Most of the things that are on those ads we have no use for, and the commercials will never change our minds. Please try to clean up the programming. I turn my TV on to be entertained and not to be harassed.

Dale Stitzel

Carlisle

