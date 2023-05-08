I finally did it! Yep, I finally filled my first trash bag for 2023. It only took four months. That means it is costing me $100 to place one trash bag with trash I accumulated in four months.

The powers-that-be are so gracious as to allow us to place a bag with no more than 40 pounds of refuse a week. The only problem with that is you need to produce trash.

At 52 weeks times 40 pounds a week would add up to 2,080 pounds, a little over a ton a year per household.

It took me four months to accumulate 40 pounds. That is 10 pounds a month, 120 a year. A far cry from the 2,080 pounds apparently the borough thinks everyone has.

This is a good deal if you produce a lot of trash, but the trash fee "applies unilaterally to all residents, regardless of family size. People living alone on small incomes, the elderly, have small trash accumulations and therefore require less collections."

I am not one of the trash affluent that have trash to place out each week, Placing an empty bag at the curbside each week is absurd.

There has to be a just remedy for this unjust Trash Collection Program.

Robert Stine Jr.

Carlisle