Letter: Still hoping to save Claremont

I'm writing from the perspective of a longtime Cumberland County resident who sees herself needing the skilled care of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sometime in the more-near-than-far future. At age 74, I try to take nothing for granted. The sale of Claremont has concerned me greatly. To see its long history of service to the county and its residents nearing an end is disheartening. I've heard such good things about Claremont in the last two years, it's hard to hear that it's being sold.

I've heard that American Rescue Plan money could be used to put it on a more sound financial footing. I understand the sale price is somewhere north of $22 million. I have no way of knowing whether this is a good price or not. I've been rebuffed by two of our county commissioners who are saying I'm part of a group that's spreading disinformation. It's pretty hard for me to do that when there's so little information available to me as a member of John Q Public. I've read in The Sentinel that agreements have been signed to transfer Claremont to a private provider, but I’m told the documents are not available to the public and may not be until after Labor Day. The county has asked me for feedback on recycling. I don't recall being asked for feedback on the sale of an important public asset. What gives? What has gone right over my head?