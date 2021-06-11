 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stick with science
0 Comments

Letter: Stick with science

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

In a guest editorial, June 7, 2021, Cumberland County commissioner Jean Foschi viewed in opposition of HB 972 sponsored by representatives Keefer and Gleim.

The bill protects women's sports from men who suffer from gender dysphoria from competing against women. People living realistic lives are tired of people in authority, media, academia etc. promoting this dysphoria instead of helping them.

These young women in sports who worked very hard to try and win athletic scholarships are now pushed out of the running. To reject the science and believe a man can be a woman and vice versa has to stop.

Richard J. Vrabel

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News