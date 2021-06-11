Letter: Stick with science

Dear Editor:
In a guest editorial, June 7, 2021, Cumberland County commissioner Jean Foschi viewed in opposition of HB 972 sponsored by representatives Keefer and Gleim.
The bill protects women's sports from men who suffer from gender dysphoria from competing against women. People living realistic lives are tired of people in authority, media, academia etc. promoting this dysphoria instead of helping them.
These young women in sports who worked very hard to try and win athletic scholarships are now pushed out of the running. To reject the science and believe a man can be a woman and vice versa has to stop.
Richard J. Vrabel
Boiling Springs